Baichuan Announces Partnership with Aware™

Baichuan Resources Recycling, a leading manufacturer of recycled polyester yarns and fabrics specializing in dope dyeing, is excited to announce its partnership with the innovative traceability solution Aware™. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in providing global brands with fully traceable, environmentally responsible textile solutions.

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

Since 2004, Baichuan has been a pioneer in developing sustainable textile solutions. With expertise in recycled polyester and dope-dyeing technology, Baichuan transforms post-consumer waste into high-quality yarns and fabrics tailored for the global apparel industry. Dope dyeing is an eco-friendly coloring process where color pigments are added to the polymer before it is extruded into yarns. This method not only produces vibrant and consistent colors but also significantly reduces water consumption, chemical usage, and energy compared to traditional dyeing methods. By minimizing waste and pollution, dope dyeing aligns with Baichuan’s commitment to sustainability.

"Together, Baichuan and Aware™ will provide a transformative solution that combines Baichuan’s premium recycled products with AwareTM’s live tracking and verification system, ensuring that all delivered products are 100% verifiable with real, authenticated data,” said Rogier van der Velde, co-owner of Baichuan.

Enhancing Transparency and Trust

As the industry increasingly prioritizes transparency and compliance with emerging sustainability regulations such as the Digital Product Passport (DPP), the ability to substantiate sustainability claims is crucial. Through this partnership, Baichuan enables brands and consumers to trace the entire lifecycle of each product, including all necessary data to validate sustainability claims, from the origin of the recycled plastic bottle to the final textile product. This positions Baichuan as a trustworthy and transparent partner for its customers.

“Circularity starts with traceability. We are thrilled to collaborate with Baichuan, a company that shares our vision of a more sustainable textile industry. Together, we are establishing true end-to-end transparency, empowering brands to make responsible choices while ensuring their sustainability claims are authentic and verifiable,” said Koen Warmerdam, co-founder and Brand Director of Aware™.

The Future of Sustainable Textiles

The collaboration between Aware™ and Baichuan marks a significant milestone in the journey toward a more responsible and transparent textile industry. With a mutual commitment to reducing the environmental impact of textile production, this partnership is a bold step forward in the global transition toward circularity.

About Aware™

Aware™ is an award-winning global traceability solution for the fashion and textile industry. Their Digital Product Passport (DPP) is a groundbreaking phygital technology that transforms the industry by embedding a physical tracer into raw materials and validating each step through the supply chain, automatically recording data on a public blockchain. This creates a virtual supply chain that mirrors the physical flow of materials, providing essential impact figures.

Aware™'s mission is to minimize collective impact by maximizing traceability. Their technology enables brands, suppliers, and consumers to make informed, conscious decisions, effectively combating greenwashing and restoring trust in sustainable textiles. Founded in 2020 by two Dutch sustainable fashion experts with over 35 years of combined industry experience, Aware™ is committed to driving positive change in the fashion world.

For more information about this partnership or to learn how Aware™ is enabling full traceability in the textile industry, visit wearaware.co

Credits: Baichuan Resources Recycling

About Baichuan

Baichuan Resources Recycling is a leading manufacturer of recycled polyester yarns and fabrics, dedicated to sustainability and innovation in the textile industry. Since its founding in 2004, Baichuan has been at the forefront of developing eco-friendly textile solutions, transforming post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality yarns and fabrics. The company’s advanced dope-dyeing technology not only enhances color vibrancy and consistency but also significantly reduces environmental impact by minimizing water and energy use. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Baichuan is paving the way for a greener future in textiles. With a fully integrated vertical setup encompassing every stage from bottle cleaning to yarn extrusion, weaving, dyeing, and finishing in-house, the company is well-positioned to offer comprehensive transparency throughout its processes.

To better serve the European market, Baichuan is excited to announce the opening of a new showroom in Amsterdam at the end of 2024. This state-of-the-art space will showcase Baichuan’s innovative products and provide brands with an immersive experience of their sustainable textile solutions.

For more information, visit baichuan.co