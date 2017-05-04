​Bangladesh: Operations suspended in 9 Alliance factories as 10 more complete CAPs

London - Operations have been suspended in nine Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety (Alliance) factories following the four year anniversary of Rana Plaza, the most deadly accident in the garment industry. In addition to the suspension of nine factories, ten additional Alliance-affiliated factories were credited for achieving substantial completion of their Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) during the months of March and April.

The announcement of the factories comes as the Alliance continues to press forward with factory remediation and accountability measures. The ten factories, which include Alif Print & EM (Embroidery Village), Brandix Apparel Bangladesh Ltd., Envoy Textiles Ltd, Hop Yick Bangladesh Ltd, Karnaphuli Shoes Industries Limited, Lam Min Associates (Unit-2), Savar Dyeing and Finishing Ind, World Ye Apparels (BD) Ltd., Youngone (CEPZ) Ltd and Youngone Sports Shoe Industries Ltd Unit-2, sees the total number of factories completing their CAPs to 76.

“We commend these factories for making concrete commitments to worker safety by achieving substantial completion of their Corrective Action Plans,” said Alliance Country Director Jim Moriarty in a statement. “Their laser focus on remediation is reflective of a broader push that has transformed safety in Bangladesh’s RMG industry and directly translated into lives saved.” The nine factories suspended from the Alliance compliant factory list failed to enforce prioritize remediation, bringing the total number of suspended factories to 146.