Rana Plaza - 4 years after

For the fourth time, people around the world will commemorate the anniversary of the worst industrial disaster, the worst blow to the garment industry. On April 24, 2013 the Rana Plaza building in Savar, close to Dhaka in Bangladesh, collapsed. It housed five garment factories and cost the lives of 1,134 of their workers; more than 2,500 were injured. Tragically, most - if not all - of the deaths and injuries could have been avoided had the garment workers been allowed to evacuate early like other workers in the building.

FashionUnited has put together a timeline of events from that tragic day in April to the most current developments - events like the Dhaka Apparel Summit, Fashion Revolution Day, efforts by the Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety and the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, factory inspection reports and other efforts by local and international stakeholders. Will their joints efforts be enough to turn the tragedy around to become a change maker for the global garment industry and its supply chain? Time will tell.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a timeframe (in the grey bar) to learn more.

Photo credit: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury / ANADOLU AGENCY