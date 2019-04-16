Ben Sherman to dress Team GB at Tokio 2020 Olympic Games

New York – Stella McCartney has passed the (fashion) baton down to fellow British Ben Sherman to dress the British Olympic team going to Tokyo 2020. Team GB has announced it has just secured the British clothing brand Ben Sherman as an official partner on a multi-year deal.

Ben Sherman will create an exclusive formal wear to be worn by all Team GB athletes during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. The brand is taking over from Stella McCartney, who has dressed Olympians representing the UK since 2012.

Explaining the reasons behind this choice, Tim Ellerton, commercial director at the British Olympic Association (BOA) said in a statement that “Ben Sherman is a heritage brand synonymous with British fashion and having worked together for Athens 2004, they know what Team GB means in this country.”

It’s worth recalling this is not the first time Ben Sherman supports the elite of British athletes, as they produced the official formal wear that all Team GB members wore at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

Ben Sherman creative director Mark Williams shared the brand’s enthusiasm for the project, adding: “It’s absolutely amazing for the brand to represent Team GB at the Olympics. For over five decades the Ben Sherman brand has been steeped in British youth and style culture, I am honoured to be tasked with creating this collection.”

Fashion - and business - stakes have been on the rise since being dressed by major brands became the norm during Rio Games in 2016. Amongst other well-known labels, the Olympians donned uniforms and competition gear signed by Stella McCartney (UK), Lacoste (France), H&M (Sweden), Giorgio Armani (Italy), DSquared2 (Canada), Christian Louboutin (Cuba), and Ralph Lauren USA). Athletic brands including Nike, Adidas and Reebook were also present.