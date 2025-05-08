Beyond Retro expands to US via ThredUp partnership

Vintage retailer Beyond Retro is bringing its offering to the US for the first time. The London-based clothing store chain has partnered with American resale platform ThredUp to roll out a collection in the region.

With this, ThredUp has launched 17,000 vintage and vintage-inspired pieces curated in collaboration with Beyond Retro on its site, many exhibited via stylistic edits.

The new partnership continues Beyond Retro’s ongoing expansion into new areas of business. On the back of launching its own wholesale channel in 2016, the retailer has more recently set out on increasingly prominent levels of collaboration with leading industry players.

This has largely involved Beyond Retro working with the likes of Seasalt Cornwall and Coach on the creation of clothing and accessories that utilise pre-loved and upcycled textiles.

With ThredUp, however, Beyond Retro is bringing its own selection of British vintage to US audiences in what a press release describes as a “fresh angle on sustainable fashion and the global influence of London street style”.

Among the pieces featured in the initial drop are that of dresses in timeless silhouettes, naturally faded denim and supple leather items.