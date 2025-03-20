Coach partners with parent company of Beyond Retro to develop collection of upcycled bags

Coach has partnered with the parent company of European vintage retailer Beyond Retro, Bank & Vogue, to develop a collection of handbags made from pre-loved and upcycled textiles.

Underlining Coach’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and more circular business models, the collection includes a range of iconic Coach designs, such as the Cargo Tote Bag with Patchwork, the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, and the Rogue Patchwork Denim Top-Handle Bag.

Coach x Bank & Vogue, upcycled collection, Rogue Patchwork Denim Top-Handle Bag Credits: Bank & Vogue

Each of the limited-edition styled handbags has been carefully redesigned using repurposed materials, highlighting the unique charm of upcycled denim and leather. Distinctive pieces in their own right, the Coach x Beyond Retro collection demonstrates how secondhand fabrics can be transformed into high-end accessories, all while promoting mindful consumption.

Some of the key pieces in the collection include the Cargo Tote Bag with patchwork, a spacious and lightweight carryall made from worn denim garments. It features Coach’s signature glove-tanned leather, cursive Coach script embroidery, and an iconic turn-lock closure, with an open interior that fits a 13” laptop, two external pockets for organization, and a removable webbing strap for versatile wear and retails for 395 pounds.

Coach x Bank & Vogue, upcycled collection, Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Credits: Bank & Vogue

Then, the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, with patchwork quilting, reimagines the classic Coach Tabby. A patchwork-quilted version, it combines vintage-inspired design with modern sustainability and retails for 650 pounds. Lastly, the Rogue Patchwork Denim Top-Handle Bag offers a bold, structured silhouette with a unique patchwork of repurposed denim and retails for 730 pounds.

The collection is now available at select Coach stores worldwide and online. Bank & Vogue is one of the world’s largest traders in pre-loved textiles. With over 20 years of expertise in the circular economy, they bring a unique perspective shaped by their work in trading, retail, remanufacturing, and recycling used clothing and footwear. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with an office in London, they bridge North American and European markets. Their remanufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Special Economic Zone taps into the strengths of Asia’s manufacturing industry.