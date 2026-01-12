Beyond Threads Podcast: How Bleckmann and Superdry deliver omnichannel excellence

As global fashion brands have expanded across channels and borders over the past decade, logistics has increasingly become a strategic driver of competitiveness. For Superdry, that means working closely with long-term logistics partner Bleckmann to match fast-changing market dynamics with reliable, flexible and data-driven fulfilment.

Press play on the Beyond Threads podcast to explore how Bleckmann supports Superdry to deliver seamless fashion logistics with expertise, agility and innovation.

In this episode of the Beyond Threads podcast, host Erik Janssen Steenberg speaks with Panos Christoforos, Head of European Warehousing and Transport Operations at Superdry, and Ruud Mars, Business Development Manager at Bleckmann. Together, they explore how a partnership built on trust, transparency and shared ambition has developed into a robust logistics framework designed for resilient omnichannel growth.

Read on to discover how streamlined collaboration and effective communication drive operational excellence across the fashion value chain.

Partners in excellence: Built on trust and shared expertise

Superdry is a UK-based brand set up in 1985 that has become a firm favourite both in its home market and overseas. Its relationship with Bleckmann spans almost fifteen years – a partnership grounded in mutual trust and deep sector knowledge. “There are many companies doing logistics,” says Panos, “but when you have expertise in a specific industry, it makes a huge difference in how you respond to changes and challenges.

From the early stages of Superdry’s European expansion, Bleckmann’s fashion specialisation has enabled agile scaling across markets and channels. The teams work side by side to ensure strong alignment on forecasting, carrier performance and capacity. This proximity has proved invaluable, both during peak periods and market evolutions, from Brexit to the rapid growth of e-commerce. Throughout, agile adaptation has been critical to maintaining service continuity and customer satisfaction.

Omnichannel excellence: One system for every customer

Superdry’s logistics framework serves retail, e-commerce and wholesale through a single integrated system – ensuring service consistency across every touchpoint. “Whether a shopper orders online or buys in-store, they expect the same quality of experience,” continues Panos. “Our joint setup with Bleckmann makes that possible.”

All activity flows through a unified data environment, creating visibility from warehouse to customer. This unified model enables fast decision-making, accurate forecasting and consistent service across markets. Working closely with Bleckmann’s carrier management teams, Superdry can flex resources between channels as volumes shift – ensuring superior omnichannel performance. For Ruud, this approach reflects a wider strategic vision: “At Bleckmann, we’ve built a system that covers the entire omnichannel journey – not just to deliver today, but to anticipate what clients will need next.”

Agility at scale: Planning ahead for peak periods

Peak seasons can define a brand’s success, and close coordination ensures Superdry’s logistics remain resilient when volumes surge. “During the busiest times of the year, most brands do the majority of their sales,” adds Panos. “You need to make sure the forecasting is solid and that carriers and warehouses have the capacity to handle it.” Collaborative forecasting and proactive planning allow Superdry to secure resources before demand spikes – maintaining excellent service levels across Europe.

This data-driven approach brings benefits throughout the year, at all levels. Bleckmann provides comprehensive dashboards covering all aspects of logistics operations, including deliveries, carrier performance and warehouse. This oversight ensures any areas for improvement are identified early and acted upon. “We’ve captured enormous amounts of data,” Ruud explains. “Now we’re asking what we can do with all this knowledge – not just for Superdry, but for every partner.” Through systems like BlueRock TMS, insights are transformed into action, helping both teams anticipate bottlenecks, refine routing and continuously improve performance across markets.

Innovation in motion: Automation and AI drive performance

Bleckmann is investing heavily in automated warehouse systems that improve throughput and efficiency while enabling faster fulfilment. Together, the teams are exploring how predictive analytics can optimise routing, reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. “We need to stay on top of the market’s latest developments,” concludes Ruud. “With the right IT systems, we can integrate even further.” This shared commitment to innovation ensures the partnership remains adaptive – combining technology with human expertise to deliver value for end-customers and brands alike.