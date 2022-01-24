BH Cosmetics, a DTC beauty brand, files for bankruptcy

BH Cosmetics, a DTC beauty company based in Los Angeles, has filed for bankruptcy, or Chapter 11, as it is widely known.

Founded in 2009, the company aimed its products at digitally-savvy consumers, selling online via its e-commerce channels and select retailers such as Ulta Beauty.

Specialising in “high quality, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and other beauty products, with a specialty in color cosmetics, brushes for the application of cosmetics, and eyelashes,” the company failed to remain profitable after a revamp strategy.

BH’s chief restructuring officer, Spencer Ware, stated the company struggled to obtain profitability after “pursuing an ultimately unsuccessful launch of various product lines.”

According to the filings, BH Cosmetics is 23.5 million dollars in debt and owes a further 15 million dollars in unpaid rent and other expenses.