Birkenstock to reportedly go public in the US in September

German shoe brand Birkenstock is reportedly set to go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported. Earlier, rumours circulated that Birkenstock was considering a possible IPO in the autumn.

L Catterton, the main owner of the German shoe brand, is thus said to be preparing an IPO in the US. According to professionals, Birkenstock is currently worth more than eight billion dollars and an IPO could increase the German shoe brand's value to 10 billion dollars, Bloomberg reported.

Talks about going public are still ongoing, according to the media outlet. Representatives of Birkenstock and L Catterton declined to comment.