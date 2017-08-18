Björn Borg net sales increase 10.4 percent

For the period between April 1 and June 30, 2017, Björn Borg Group’s net sales increased by 10.4 percent to 134.8 million Swedish krona (16.5 million dollars) and by 7.2 percent excluding currency effects. The company said gross profit margin was 52.1 percent compared to 53.5 percent, while earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to–0.11 Swedish krona (0.01 dollar) against–0.09 Swedish krona (0.01 dollar) for the same period last year.

“In summing up the second quarter there are several victories to celebrate with a big payoff from our focus on social media, where we are increasing awareness of our sportswear brand in Sweden and the Netherlands. I can lastly add that our efforts in 2016 to improve deliveries and raise efficiencies have proven very successful. We are increasing delivery reliability at the same time that we reduced costs in the second quarter of 2017,” said the company’s CEO Henrik Bunge in a media release.

Björn Borg reports operating loss of 0.3 mn Swedish krona

The company’s operating loss in the quarter amounted to 0.3 million Swedish krona (0.04 million dollars), against a year-earlier profit of 0.3 million Swedish krona. The loss after tax was 3.3 million Swedish krona (0.41 million dollars), against a year-earlier loss of SEK 2.2 million Swedish krona (0.27 million dollars).

For the reporting period between January 1 to June 30, 2017, the Björn Borg Group’s net sales increased by 14.4 percent to 320.5 million Swedish krona (39.4 million dollars). Excluding currency effects the company’s sales increased by 12.4 percent. The company said, the gross profit margin was 50.3 percent against 51.5 for the same period last year.

Operating profit amounted to 6.5 million Swedish krona (0.80 million dollars) compared to 14.2 million Swedish krona (1.7 million dollars). Profit after tax amounted to 1.7 million Swedish krona (0.2 million dollars against 4.3 million Swedish krona (0.5 million dollars), in the first six months of 2016. Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.07 Swedish krona (0.01 dollar) compared to 0.20 Swedish krona (0.02 dollar) in the same period last year.

Picture:Facebook/Björn Borg