Bottega Veneta to launch new academy to preserve craftsmanship

Bottega Veneta on Monday announced the establishment of a new academy. Called the Accademia Labor et Ingenium, the school reinforces the luxury brand's commitment to traditional craftsmanship.

Named after the brand's founding values, 'Labor et Ingenium, Craft and Creativity,' the academy will offer training, workshops, and lessons at its Montebello Vicentino atelier and a new space in Povolaro Dueville. A central element is the comprehensive training program for 50 students annually, guaranteeing job placements at Bottega Veneta's ateliers.

The program, led by five master craftsmen, reflects the brand's collective ethos since its founding in 1966. In a statement Bottega Veneta CEO Leo Rongone iterated the academy's role in preserving the brand's unique craftsmanship and nurturing future artisans. An inaugural collaboration with Iuav University of Venice has begun with a seven-week work orientation course. This partnership marks the fourth collaboration between Bottega Veneta and the university.