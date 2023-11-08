British Council and UAL looking for sustainable fashion and technology proposals from UK and India

The cultural and educational organisation British Council has partnered with the University of the Arts London (UAL) and announced an open call for designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs from the UK and India to apply for the New Landscapes Catalyst Grant Scheme, a collaborative research and development scheme. The aim is to create solutions to promote global sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology, led by UAL’s Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (FTTI).

The open call invites joint applications of a partnership between at least one eligible UK applicant and at least one eligible Indian applicant in one of five key areas: sustainability, materials, manufacturing and commerce, retail engagement and digital.

“New Landscapes: India R&D” targets India and UK partnerships

“This initiative aims to make a substantial impact on the fashion and textile landscape by directly addressing critical global challenges. Its primary objectives include fostering innovation, conducting research, promoting sustainable practices and addressing environmental concerns within the fashion and textile industries,” states a press release.

The “New Landscapes: India R&D” scheme is a three-year initiative that will award seven grants of up to 7,000 British pounds each to support collaborative projects involving UK-based SME’s partnering with Indian design entrepreneurs and SMEs.

“The scheme aims to nurture international cooperation, share best practices and uphold the cultural, social, and environmental values inherent in India's fashion and textiles industry. It will foster collaborations that promote not only sustainable and ethical fashion but also showcase the diversity of India's fashion heritage and innovation,” adds the press release.

Participants will benefit from UAL FTTI, including mentorship from leading academics and FTTI expertise, as well as exclusive opportunities for showcasing their work. Successful completion of projects in the first year will also provide grantees with an opportunity to secure further funding in the second year.

“This next phase of collaboration between the British Council India and the UAL FTTI will continue to address the wider apparel and textile industry’s relationship with climate change. FTTI will facilitate a supported risk-taking R&D culture, enabling an exchange of knowledge and methods of designing and producing in a more sustainable and socially engaged way,” comments Jane Harris, director of the University of the Arts London Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute.

“FTTI’s work to date with small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across fashion, textiles and technology sectors, is seeing a new type of future with SMES as the driving force behind sustainable innovation that critically is better for people and planet. We are really delighted to have the opportunity to further evolve this initiative with the British Council in support of UK and Indian sustainable fashion and textile innovators,” adds Harris.

The application deadline is 15th January 2024. More information on key eligibility criteria can be found on the UAL website.