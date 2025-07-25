Browzwear acquires Lalaland.ai

Browzwear, a leader in digital product creation (DPC) for fashion, has announced its full acquisition of Lalaland.ai, a pioneer in hyper-realistic, AI-generated fashion models. This strategic move aims to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) directly into the digital product creation workflow for the global apparel industry. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Browzwear’s AI capabilities by bringing Lalaland.ai's expertise in diverse, hyper-realistic AI fashion models in-house. Lalaland.ai, founded in Amsterdam in 2019, gained recognition for creating the world's first AI-generated fashion model, enabling pixel-perfect realism without physical photography. This technology allows brands to visualize garments on various body types and demographics, promoting inclusivity and sustainability by reducing the need for physical samples and photo shoots.

Michael Musandu, founder and chief executive officer of Lalaland.ai, stated that the synergy between their AI models and Browzwear’s three-dimensional (3D) pipeline was evident from their initial technology partnership. He emphasized that joining forces provides immediate access to Browzwear’s extensive customer base, facilitating the scaling of their mission to make fashion more inclusive, sustainable, and efficient.

Greg Hanson, chief executive officer of Browzwear, highlighted the importance of customer confidence in digital twins. He noted that Lalaland.ai’s AI models enhance this trust and significantly reduce the time from concept to commerce. The integration of Lalaland.ai’s AI scientists and engineers into Browzwear’s research and development (R&D) team is expected to accelerate advancements in body-data fidelity, generative fit models, and automated imagery pipelines, moving closer to an ‘idea-to-digital-twin in minutes’ roadmap.