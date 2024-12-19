Caffè Bugatti debuts at Pitti Uomo

Bugatti is set to take over Florence's iconic Rivoire Caffè during the upcoming Pitti Uomo.

From January 13th to 15th, the Herford-based menswear brand will transform the historic café in Piazza della Signoria into a showcase of its signature style, the company announced on Friday. From branded tableware and cushions infused with the brand's DNA to a curated bespoke menu, every detail will reflect the essence of Bugatti.

Beyond its regular daily service, the Rivoire Caffè will host an array of events during the 107th edition of the prestigious menswear trade show. Highlights include a breakfast with influencer Stefano Zarrella and an evening aperitivo featuring a DJ performance.

“Our vision was to create a miniature Bugatti universe – a space where guests can connect and experience our brand values up close, away from the buzz of the trade show,” shared Florian Wortmann, Bugatti's Chief Brand Officer. “By hosting multi-day events, we aim to foster meaningful interactions and lasting connections.”

In addition to the café takeover, Bugatti will also have a presence at Pitti Uomo with a stand located at Padiglione Centrale, Piano Inferiore, N/3-5 O/5-7.