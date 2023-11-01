Canada Goose cuts sales forecast and announces new CFO

Outerwear purveyor Canada Goose announced it cut its annual sales forecast.

The downward revision signifies a potential slowdown in the brand's resurgence in the Chinese market and ongoing challenges in the U.S. market. Canada Goose, best known for its cold climate parkas, had been witnessing a promising recovery in demand in China during the last two quarters. However, concerns are mounting about whether this rebound can be sustained over the long term. The global uncertainty prompted the Toronto-based company to readjust its financial outlook.

The repercussions of the announcement were immediately noticed in the financial markets, with Canada Goose's U.S.-listed shares plummeting by 8 percent during premarket trading, said Reuters. The investment community closely monitors the financial situation of listed fashion businesses, and shareholders are undoubtedly concerned about the implications of this adjustment in the forecast.

Canada Goose also disclosed some changes in its executive leadership. Neil Bowden, currently serving as the Deputy Finance Chief, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Reuters confirmed. This transition will see him take over the role from Jonathan Sinclair, who will assume the position of President, Asia-Pacific (APAC) effective from April 1, 2024.

Canada Goose now expects its revenue to range between 1.2 and 1.4 billion CAD.

The brand's performance in the Chinese and U.S. markets, as well as the effectiveness of the leadership changes, will play a pivotal role in determining its future trajectory and how it responds to these challenges.