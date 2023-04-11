Caroline Forster joins Rubirosa

Caroline Forster is joining the board of Rubirosa AG with immediate effect. She is co-CEO of the innovative textiles group Forster Rohner, whose diverse capability includes luxury fashion fabrics and smart textiles for the automotive industry. The family-run Forster Rohner group was established more than a century ago in St. Gallen, Switzerland, also the home of Rubirosa AG.

The addition of Ms. Forster to the board signals a dynamic new chapter for the Swiss footwear brand. She is a well-regarded expert in production and distribution and has worked in the family business since 2005, became an executive member of the board in 2011, and co-CEO with her brother Emanuel Forster in 2016. Forster has also served on the management of the subsidiaries Inter-Spitzen AG Switzerland and Inter-Spitzen AG Srl Romania.

Caroline is a wonderful addition to the team, as the brand enters a new phase in its evolution. Her knowledge and connections will help develop the products, both technically and aesthetically, and accelerate our expansion in the premium-luxury sector. Caroline is at a stage in her career where she can support another brand outside of Forster Rohner. And, happily, she is a shoe lover. Flavio Agosti, co-founder of Rubirosa

Background

Forster Rohner is a world leader in high-end fabrics, with a sterling reputation in the luxury arena. Founded in 1909, Forster Willi & Co. blossomed into a thriving specialist for embroidery and trimmings. In the 1960s the company refocused, creating more fashionable pieces for prêt-à-porter. The firm merged with textile company Jacob Rohner AG in 1988 to develop intricately embroidered fabrics for lingerie. The Forster Rohner brand has since diversified into a supplier of extraordinary materials, traditional and innovative, for multiple industries with its base in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

On the other hand, Rubirosa produces stylish shoes that are the embodiment of quiet luxury. Based in Switzerland, the brand is a relatively young player in the upscale footwear market, and enjoys a strong presence in Europe and the USA. The label chooses to manufacture in neighbouring Italy for the benefits of quality and sustainability. Like Forster Rohner, the brand honours tradition and innovation: to make better products for a better world.

Picture: Rubirosa, courtesy of the brand

About the company

Swiss brand Rubirosa produces stylish shoes that allow customers to break away from the daily grind. The label stands for quality, sustainability and unassuming luxury. Each shoe is an icon: crafted with style, made in Italy, built to last and with the commitment to create a new, modern dress code.