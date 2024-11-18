Casa93 Mirail school (ModaFusion) closes its doors

Casa93 Mirail school, which opened in Toulouse in September 2022 as a secondary institution legally affiliated with the ModaFusion association, has closed its doors.

The ModaFusion association has ceased operations and suspended all its programmes and vocational training courses. ModaFusion is managed by Nadine Gonzalez who founded the Casa93 programmes.

Her ModaFusion association spearheaded the Casa93 social projects, offering vocational training and career guidance focused on the fashion and creative industries for young talents aged 18 to 25, with no diploma requirements, in two locations: Seine-Saint-Denis with this location being named Casa93 Montreuil, and Occitanie, where the school was named Casa93 Mirail.

Casa93 Mirail and Modafusion announce end of collaboration

Casa93 Mirail's recently participated in the event ‘Toulouse Nouvelle Mode’. The Toulouse iteration of the Casa93 school (Mirail encompassing the city's underserved neighbourhoods) presented a runway show featuring the second-year students' collective collection.

The students were mentored by the founder of the Naco Paris brand, Naco. In addition, Marie Holy, an alumna of the first Casa93 Mirail cohort curated another show featuring designers from ‘Toulouse Nouvelle Mode’ event.

Another notable achievement of Casa93 Mirail was its collaboration with Galeries Lafayette Toulouse, a patron of the ModaFusion association, in September 2023. This partnership led to the display of five student looks in the department store's windows and the organisation of a fashion show.

In this project, first-year students were responsible for the artistic direction and garment construction. The collective collection was overseen by the founders of the eponymous brand Marithé + François Girbaud, patrons of the first cohort of designers.