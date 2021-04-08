Centra and FashionUnited partner up to offer brands a wider reach to wholesale buyers

In response to the pandemic, Centra and FashionUnited have partnered up to extend reach from Centra’s private digital Showroom onto the FashionUnited Global B2B Marketplace. At the backbone of the partnership lies a solid API- integration that allows Centra’s clients to showcase their collections to 40.000 wholesale buyers in the FashionUnited network.

Centra and FashionUnited have joined forces in response to the new challenges that wholesale brands are facing during the pandemic. The partnership enables Centra’s wholesale clients to seamlessly showcase their collections on the FashionUnited wholesale marketplace through a solid API connection between the Centra Showroom and FashionUnited’s global B2B-marketplace. The FashionUnited marketplace is a non- transactional collection space, which includes a Global Brand Directory, Brand Pages, Collection presentations and content available to the FashionUnited network. With over 3000 listed partners, the Fashion United wholesale audience can connect with, and read about the brands, and get access to inspirational assets and collection teasers.

FashionUnited’s non-transactional marketplace enables customers and buyers to review brands while staying socially distanced. This minimizes the need for in-person meetings, while providing an inspiring, easy to use and accessible experience all at once. In order to make the buying experience as smooth as possible, wholesale partners will have round-the-clock access to the showroom. Interested buyers can then get direct-access to the private, transactional wholesale environment on the Centra platform.

“We are very proud to help brands showcase themselves on our platform. Having a brand page is like having a “digital business card” – it’s an opportunity to share more about your brand’s story, as well as display news and collections all in one place. Extending Centra’s private wholesale Showroom to FashionUnited’s non-transactional marketplace opens up a new channel of exposure to FashionUnited’s network of 40.000 global wholesale buyers. A powerful and necessary development that helps brands reach a broader audience in these challenging times”, says Lauren Harmon, Head of Business development at FashionUnited.

Centra’s CEO Martin Jensen sees the partnership and integration as a great tool for brands to showcase collections to a wider audience, without giving up valuable data and buyer insights to third parties.

“We are excited about this new partnership which lets our brands showcase collections on FashionUnited’s digital, non-transactional wholesale marketplace. Through the partnership our brands have the opportunity to reach a wider audience on FashionUnited, without giving away data and buyer insights from their private showroom at Centra. A new way of driving a “Direct-to-Retail” focused strategy,” says Martin Jensen, CEO at Centra.

Centra is a SaaS e-commerce platform for global fashion and lifestyle brands. With a complete offer for both Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Wholesale, Centra helps brands such as Nudie Jeans, Ideal of Sweden, Stronger, Eton, Sandqvist, Craft Sportswear and 150+ fashion and lifestyle brands drive a global e-commerce to consumers and wholesale buyers. Centra was founded in 2016 and is a fast-growing company based in Stockholm, Sweden, Wroclaw, Poland and New York, USA.