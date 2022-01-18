CG - CLUB of GENTS: Our Journey to a Sustainable Future

As a responsible family business in its 4th generation, sustainability is an integral part of our corporate values. With the current Sustainability Report of the Création Gross, we have committed ourselves to sustainable actions and are facing up to these challenges with the greatest possible transparency. Our package of measures aims, for example, at achieving complete CO2 neutrality, the optimal use of resources, and the use of environmentally friendly natural fibers. These are just a few of the aspects we are working on every day to further develop.

Image: Club of Gents

As a company in the clothing industry, we are aware of the responsibility and urgency of acting sustainably in times of climate change. To meet the contemporary requirements of a sustainable company, we have adopted a set of measures to protect our employees and partners, the environment, and its resources. All the measures we have already taken go far beyond the legal requirements. Nevertheless, they still do not go far enough for us. We will continue to develop our measures in the future in order to achieve an even greater impact with our actions and even lower our emissions.

Image: Club of Gents

The following selection gives a brief insight into our extensive catalog of measures:

Natural Materials

The products of CG - CLUB of GENTS are characterized by a high proportion of natural materials. This includes wool, which as a natural animal fiber is a renewable, recyclable and compostable raw material. Other widely used natural fibers include linen and organic cotton. Linen does not need to be actively irrigated to grow. Water consumption is therefore significantly lower than in the production of conventional natural fibers.

WASTE 2 WEAR

Every year, 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in the oceans. Together with Waste2Wear, we turn old plastic bottles into innovative textiles to create new products. Starting with the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, jackets, T-shirts, and swim trunks will form the sustainable Waste2Wear capsule within the CG - CLUB of GENTS collection. With this, the brand takes another step towards sustainable and ecological fashion.

CO2 Reduction

To reduce CO2 emissions, the outer fabrics and accessories of our products come mainly from Europe to avoid long transport routes. When finished products are delivered, CO2 emissions are reduced by optimizing container utilization - all with the aim of saving energy.

Image: Club of Gents

Production

More than 90% of production comes from European facilities in Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Local technicians ensure that our high standards are maintained. A special feature of the headquarters in Hersbruck is the company's own production facility and sewing shop, where prototypes, sample parts, and small series are manufactured. The more we manufacture locally, the more resources we save.

Chemical Management

Packaging and Waste Management

Our commitment is to ensure that chemicals and all other additives in the production are used to exacting standards. Upper materials are purchased in compliance with the Restricted Substances List. All product components are also subject to the legal REACH regulation and are therefore safe for consumers. In addition, our suppliers are required to regularly participate in workshops addressing issues of pollutants and sustainability.

More than 70% of our shipping boxes are made of recycled material. This also applies to the packaging foils in which the products are transported from the factories to the headquarters in Hersbruck, as these are 100% recycled. Likewise, a large part of our hangers are bound in a closed-loop system, thus helping to save raw materials and energy and to avoid plastic waste. In addition, we strive to reuse cardboard packaging from returns wherever possible.

You can find a detailed list of measures in our Sustainability Report.

Image: Club of Gents