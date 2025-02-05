Chainbalance Asks the Experts: Florian Graf and Andreas Lachmann from the Betty Barclay Group

Why did the Betty Barclay Group start with Chainbalance? What goals have we achieved together, and what exciting milestones lie ahead? We turned to the experts Florian Graf, Director Merchandise Management and Retail Operations, and Andreas Lachmann, Head of Merchandising Wholesale & Depot, to answer these questions. Do you want to know their insights? Watch the full interview below!

