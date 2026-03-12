Challenges of transitioning to unified commerce

While unified commerce offers clear benefits, the transition is rarely straightforward. Many fashion retailers face significant challenges when moving from siloed or omnichannel systems to a fully unified model.

Integration hurdles

One of the biggest barriers is integrating existing systems into a single platform. Many retailers still rely on separate POS, e-commerce and ERP tools that were not designed to interoperate. Migrating data and processes into a unified solution requires extensive planning, testing and investment. In fact, 95% of organisations report struggling with system integration, highlighting how widespread the issue is.

Legacy system constraints

Traditional in-store POS and ERP systems are often heavily customised and tightly woven into daily operations. While these legacy platforms have served businesses well, they can limit flexibility and may not easily integrate with modern unified commerce architectures, making the journey to a fully connected environment more challenging. For fashion retailers, where product cycles are short, delays in system integration can directly affect sales and margin. Failed technology transformations cost organisations around 12% of annual revenue, underlining the financial risks if migration projects are not properly managed.

Internal alignment

Adopting unified commerce requires more than technology change; it demands cultural and operational alignment. Marketing, logistics, IT and store operations must all work from the same data and processes. Without strong coordination, retailers risk failing to realise the benefits of unified commerce. In fact, research shows that more than 80% of digital transformation initiatives fail, often due to lack of alignment, leadership issues or unrealistic expectations.

Costs

The upfront costs of replacing or reconfiguring systems can be substantial. Investment is needed not only in the unified commerce platform itself but also in staff training, process redesign and data migration. While long-term savings are achievable, the short-term outlay is a barrier for many mid-sized fashion retailers. In the retail sector, digital transformation projects typically cost between USD 100 thousand and USD 1 million, with much of this investment directed at improving customer experience through initiatives such as personalised marketing and mobile payment solutions.

Organisational resistance

Implementing unified commerce also requires effective change management. Migrating data, training staff on new workflows, and establishing consistent processes can create friction, particularly when familiar routines are disrupted. To ease adoption, leaders should communicate the long-term value of unified commerce and provide the support and training employees need to succeed. Ultimately, the success of the transition depends as much on people embracing new ways of working as it does on the technology itself.