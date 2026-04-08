ChannelEngine expands partnership with Monta to include integrated fulfillment services

ChannelEngine, the global marketplace integration and automation platform, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Monta, a leading fulfillment provider. With this expanded partnership, brands can now combine marketplace connectivity with scalable, local fulfilment, seamlessly integrated and powered by Monta.

This development marks a significant step in ChannelEngine’s evolution, extending its offering beyond integration to support the fulfilment needs of marketplace selling. ChannelEngine connects brands and retailers to over 1300 marketplaces worldwide and this expanded partnership introduces a strong fulfillment layer, enabling brands to better serve customers across key European markets including the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK.

By combining marketplace connectivity with localized fulfillment infrastructure, ChannelEngine helps brands and retailers simplify cross-border operations, reduce complexity, and accelerate growth across European marketplaces.

Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine, commented: “Expanding into new marketplaces is one thing, executing locally is another. With fulfillment capabilities now available across Europe and the UK through our partnership with Monta, we’re enabling our customers to start faster and scale more effectively in some of the world’s most competitive ecommerce markets.”

Through this extended collaboration, ChannelEngine can offer fulfillment services directly to its customers as part of a broader, integrated solution. Instead of managing multiple partners, brands can access both marketplace connectivity and fulfillment through a single ecosystem, from product data and listings to order management, storage, picking, packing, and shipping.

Gert-Jan van den Assem, Commercial Director at Monta, adds: “We see a growing demand from brands to not only sell across borders, but also to deliver locally with speed and reliability. By strengthening our partnership with ChannelEngine, we can offer a fully integrated solution that combines marketplace reach with high-performance fulfillment. This enables brands to create better customer experiences while scaling efficiently across Europe.”

With this addition, ChannelEngine strengthens its position as a central platform for marketplace growth, helping businesses stay in control while scaling globally.