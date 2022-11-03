Checkpoint’s RFID labels get the recycling ‘all clear’

Checkpoint Systems is confirmed as one of the first global label manufacturers to prove that its RFID range of labels can be included as part of household kerbside collections.

Checkpoint’s RFID-enabled labels are applied to millions of garments, handbags and footwear items offering brands and retailers better control and visibility at each step of the supply chain for more effective inventory management while helping to avoid costly out-of-stocks.

However, until now, there was a question mark in shoppers’ minds over whether they could put the labels into home recycling bins, meaning millions of RFID-enabled tags and labels could have gone to landfill. Now, with increasing numbers of brands and retailers committing to more sustainable practices and materials, it is vital for consumers to understand they can place labels into household recycling.

To offer an extra layer of consumer, retailer and brand reassurance, Checkpoint partnered with PTS – an organisation with more than 70 years’ experience researching the use of fibre-based solutions – to conduct a series of technical tests to ensure the labels would be suitable for standard kerbside recycling. The Germany-based research consultancy tested a range of Checkpoint labels. All labels – including the Vortex m750 PET+PE, Njord m730 Paper, Vortex m750 Clean PET labels – achieved an excellent overall recyclability rate of more than 94%.

PTS’ technical report concluded that consumers can safely dispose of a Checkpoint’s entire RFID labels in a household recycling bin without having to separate the inlay from the labels.

Inge Fleuren, Global Product Solution Manager RFID, Checkpoint Systems, commented:

“Businesses and brands of all sizes and in a range of sectors are investing in a wide range of practices as part of their sustainability agenda. We are increasingly familiar with the efforts made in recent years to minimise food waste and foster sustainability in the grocery sector, so with huge investment in sustainable production and retailing, it’s vital that anything applied to a product – at any point along the supply chain or in-store – must not unknowingly impact the environment in a negative way.

“RFID labels are an essential part of fashion retailers’ strategy for maximising their profits, but as with all aspects of business performance, it is vital they do not detract from a sustainable supply chain. We want our products to be disposable in a seamless and easy way, in alignment with our customers’ green values.

“We are thrilled that our RFID and RF labels passed all of PTS’ stringent tests, meaning they have little to no impact on the recyclability of a tag or label so customers can dispose of their label easily and have confidence that when they purchase goods with our labels on them, they are also supporting sustainable practices.”