Claire’s reportedly preparing for return to UK high street this summer

Just days after the closure of its UK and Ireland store estate, the French operator of Claire’s European business has announced plans to potentially bring the jewellery chain back to the region’s high streets.

Julien Jarjoura, who oversees the company’s 240 stores in Spain, France, Austria, and Portugal, told the Guardian that he was aiming to reopen four to 10 stores a week starting June after receiving backing from the brand’s US owner, Ames Watson.

The entrepreneur has brought on former UK executives of Claire’s to assist with the plan, which intends to retain some of the company’s existing 356 concessions. In terms of standalone locations, Jarjoura said “there will definitely be some brand repositioning”, with store revamps and pricing shifts expected.

He further noted that he would be funding the rollout himself, making the UK business debt free, yet added that positive results were not immediately anticipated. “We need to invest in the business. We are not unrealistic in terms of getting benefits from this company for three to five years.”

Jarjoura was said to be in discussions with administrators at Kroll in regards to acquiring the UK arm of Claire’s earlier this year. His interest came as Claire’s entered its second administration in just a few months, with former owner Modella having only just rescued the company from its financial woes towards the end of 2025.

The retailer had entered similar bankruptcy proceedings in Europe and the US around the same period, with weak consumer confidence, continued cost inflation, and financial flow challenges cited throughout. Jarjoura stepped in to rescue the European arm, while Ames Watson acquired the US business.