Communications group The Independents snaps up design studio 2x4

The Independents is continuing its acquisition spree. The international communications group has announced that it has snapped up design studio 2x4, in what it says adds “design and brand strategy capabilities to its growing roster of specialist agencies”.

By bringing the New York and Beijing-based studio under its wing, The Independents said its network of entrepreneurs will enable the agency to “actualise more paralleled, cross-cultural projects across the luxury, fashion and lifestyle industries”. Its addition to The Independents’ portfolio comes on the heels of the group snapping up PR firm Lucien Pages back in 2024, thus building on the firm’s mission to become a large-scale player in the realm of communications, experience, influence and digital marketing.

Founded in 1994, 2x4 has itself been on a path of expansion, growing into various forms of activation for global clients in culture, art, fashion, luxury, business and technology. The company already has long-term relations with the likes of Prada, Chanel and Miu Miu, as well as clients beyond fashion like YouTube, Google, Apple, JPMorganChase and Target.

In a release, CEO of The Independents, Isabelle Chouvet, welcomed the 2x4 team to the company, adding: “Their depth of knowledge and experience in brand strategy and design gained working with some of the most creative partners anywhere, will be an immeasurable asset to our collective. A deep understanding of brand dynamics undergirds every communication project so we anticipate they will assume a critical role in our constellation of businesses. And their wide experience working beyond luxury and lifestyle expands the range of our practice. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”