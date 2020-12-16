Condé Nast appoints Edward Enninful as Vogue's European editorial director

A sea of change at Condé Nast has seen a myriad of departures at Vogue magazine around the world. While it was by no means a mass exodus as some news outlets reported, a number of company’s highest-level editors and executives in key European markets, together with Germany, Spain and Italy, have indeed left.

Edward Enninful, British Vogue editor in chief, will take on a more European role as the continent’s new editorial director. Enninful was appointed editor in chief in 2017 and is the first to fill the European editorial director position.

Enninful will part of a larger manangement group which sees Anna Wintour as Condé Nast’s new global chief content officer. Wintour will remain in her roles as global editorial director and editor in chief of American Vogue.

Enninful was the youngest editor magazine to be appointed when he became fashion director at i-D at age 18. He subsequently held prestigious roles at W Magazine and was lauded for his work at Vogue Italia for its infamous Black Issue.

The changes at Vogue are the result of a trying year for Condé Nast, which has been streamlining its publishing businesses while at the same time facing diversity issues, layoffs and staff unrest.

Image courtesy Condé Nast International