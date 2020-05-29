Debenhams to cut hundreds of head office jobs

Debenhams has confirmed it is to cut hundreds of jobs at its head offices as it looks to streamline its administrative functions.

About 160 jobs have already gone from the retailer’s merchandising team as well as a similar number from buying and an undisclosed number from design and human resources, a source told Reuters.

It comes a month after the British retailer fell into administration for the second time within a year.

The company said it is "well underway" with preparations to reopen "the vast majority" of its stores from 15 June following the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores.

A Debenhams spokesperson said: "In the context of a retail industry undergoing profound change, the management team is working on the future shape of the group, with a view to seeking an exit from administration as a going concern.

“With a leaner and more flexible operating model, Debenhams will have the ability to adapt to what are likely to be fundamental shifts in the future trading environment.”