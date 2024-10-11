Decathlon signs a partnership with Unspun and invests in 3D weaving

Decathlon Pulse, the sportswear brand's investment company, is investing in Unspun, a US fashion-tech company specialising in 3D weaving.

This new partnership includes an investment and a multi-year purchase agreement until 2030. Its signing comes after the recent closing of Unspun's Series B fundraising, which amounted to 32 million dollars.

“Decathlon has been a valuable partner from the beginning,” said Walden Lam, CEO and co-founder of Unspun, in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to offer more sustainably produced clothing to European consumers. Together, we are helping to achieve carbon neutrality goals for millions of garments, with the goal of reducing waste in the fashion supply chain.”

The company relies on Vega technology which enables “rapid, low-impact, circular and cost-effective production in small volumes in Europe,” according to the manager.

From the perspective of Franck Vigo, CEO of Decathlon Pulse, this partnership will allow the brand to reduce waste in the manufacturing process. The 3D weaving technique allows the production of clothing and fabrics in a single step, which minimises production waste and reduces assembly time.