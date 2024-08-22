Decathlon to invest 100 million euros in the Indian market

Sports brand Decathlon is focusing on the Indian market and is planning an investment of 100 million euros. The information, revealed by Reuters, specifies an expansion plan that will be developed over the next five years.

India, one of the key markets of the French company, will thus welcome 80 more Decathlon stores, up from the 110 locations it currently operates in the region, and will further increase its production capacity in the territory.

Reuters reported that 68 percent of the brand's sales in India are from locally manufactured products and that the company aims to increase this figure to 85 percent by 2026.

In 2023, Decathlon recorded a turnover of 15.6 billion euros (+1.15 percent compared to 2022). The company has also developed a new brand identity and a new strategy based on customer experience, sustainability, modernisation, rationalisation and digitalisation. Finally, it announced this summer the creation of its own investment company called Decathlon Pulse.