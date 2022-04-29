Deichmann opens new warehouse in Corby

European shoe retailer Deichmann opened the doors of a new warehouse at Centrix Business Park on Phoenix Parkway in Corby earlier this month. The new warehouse is around 165,000 square foot in size, making it larger than Trafalgar Square in London.

The new warehouse will create 50 new jobs in the region and support Deichmann's ongoing growth by improving service levels across the business, as well as giving the brand full autonomy to manage its inventory and logistics.

“We are thrilled to open our brand new Corby warehouse. Deichmann is experiencing strong success both in our online growth and expansion of UK stores, the new warehouse will allow us to enhance our service and ensure we can keep pace,” commented Samuel Deichmann, executive board member at Deichmann SE and chairman of the board of directors at Deichmann-UK Shoes Limited, in a press release.

The company chose Corby as the site for the brand’s new UK distribution facility as a central location to the network of 120 UK stores and its proximity to the Deichmann head office, which is located in nearby Market Harborough.

Deichmann enlisted Clowes Developments to manage the development of the site, which has been built on a former brownfield site, and invested around 3 million pounds into the facility, which took just under a year to complete and has the capacity to hold just over one million pairs of shoes. The building construction was led by Winvic Construction, the UK’s leading industrial ‘shed’ specialist.