Deliveroo introduces new virtual storefront concept with Ann Summers

Deliveroo is expanding its delivery service with the introduction of new virtual storefronts for partnered brands. The concept is being debuted alongside lingerie and sexual pleasure label Ann Summers, which will now operate a virtual store on the platform available to customers in London and Cambridge. Electronic goods retailer Maplin Electronics has also joined the initiative.

While both brands are currently available through Deliveroo Hop, the platform’s speedy grocery delivery service, they will now add a wider number of items to the site to build a more expansive on-demand offering for their respective virtual storefronts. In this regard, Ann Summers will be introducing a larger selection of products, including a selection of its Self Love range.

Deliveroo hopes that by providing retail partners with digital storefronts, they can build a brand specific range while also improving their discoverability on the app, which the company says is particularly beneficial for those without a physical store. In a release, VP of New Verticals at Deliveroo, Suzy McClintock, added that the concept offers retailers “a personalised digital extension” that means “customers receive a bespoke experience and continue to benefit from our rapid delivery times”.

It expands on Deliveroo’s existing partnership with Ann Summers, which was initially established last year to offer customers on-demand delivery of certain products. The platform had set out to expand its offering beyond takeaway deliveries through its ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ strategy, which McClintock said is continuing to grow.

A spokesperson for Ann Summers, meanwhile, commented: “Launching our virtual storefront on Deliveroo Hop is an exciting step in making Ann Summers even more accessible and responsive to our customers' needs. This collaboration marks a bold and exciting step forward for the accessibility of sexual pleasure in today's climate. We are proud to deliver convenience, confidence, and empowerment directly to our customer, faster than ever before.”