Ann Summers partners with Deliveroo

Lingerie and sex toy retailer Ann Summers has announced a partnership with food delivery company Deliveroo to offer “rapid delivery” of its range of sexual wellness products in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The new offering will initially see 15 of Ann Summers' most popular products made available to consumers in Brighton, Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London via ‘Deliveroo Shopping,’ which was launched in November 2023, selling everything from DIY to homeware, flowers and gifts.

Delivery of the Ann Summer products will be fulfilled from Deliveroo Hop sites used for rapid grocery delivery with purchases made online and via the well-known app, meaning that purchases will arrive at customers’ doors within minutes, added the delivery company.

Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited by ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible.

“Ann Summers is an iconic British multi-channel retailer, much loved by individuals and couples across the country, and ahead of Valentines Day this year we’re making it easier for customers to buy their products.”

Maria Hollins, chief executive officer at Ann Summers, added: "Valentine’s Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us."