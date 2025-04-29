DHL resumes delivery of certain parcels in the US

The logistics group DHL is ending a delivery stop in the US that applied to valuable parcels.

The company, based in Bonn, announced that there had been constructive discussions with the US customs authorities and other agencies to optimise customs regulations. This concerned parcels whose value exceeds 800 dollars and are intended for private individuals.

The US had lowered the limit for a formal import procedure from 2,500 to 800 dollars, which led to a high level of additional work for DHL in customs clearance. As a result, the Bonn-based logistics company stopped transporting these parcels to the US on April 21. Changes to US customs rules, which had a positive impact on the company, now enable DHL to resume deliveries.

Parcels from businesses to businesses (B2B) and parcels from businesses to private individuals with a value of less than 800 dollars were not affected by the temporary delivery stop. Deutsche Post, which manages the domestic postal business, is part of DHL.