Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 net income increases to 119.4 dollars

American sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods said on Wednesday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose 1 percent. Net income rose by 6.2 percent from the same period last year. The company has raised full year 2018 earnings per diluted share guidance to 3.02 dollars to 3.20 dollars from the previous range of 2.92 dollars to 3.12 dollars.

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 2.18 billion US dollars, up from 2.16 billion US dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 119.4 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 5.5 percent compared to 5.2 percent a year ago.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc was founded in 1948 by Dick Stack and is based in Pittsburgh, PA, United States. A small beginning with a 300 dollars investment in the first store way back in 1948, today, Dick's Sporting Goods has turned into a destination offering an extensive assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.

Offering sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 27,500 employees worldwide and operates more than 700 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, click here.

Picture:Facebook/Dick's Sporting Goods