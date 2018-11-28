Dick's Sporting Goods Q3 revenues decline 4.5 percent

American sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods said on Wednesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 slid by 4.5 percent, while net income for the period was 37.8 million US Dollars or 0.39 cents per share compared to 36.9 million US Dollars or 0.35 cents in the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 1.86 billion US dollars, down from 1.94 billion US dollars a year earlier. The profit margin of the company rose to 2 percent compared to 1.9 percent a year ago. The company has raised full year 2018 earnings per diluted share guidance to 3.15 US Dollars to 3.25 US Dollars from the previous range of 3.02 US Dollars to 3.20 US Dollars.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc was founded in 1948 by Dick Stack and is based in Pittsburgh, PA, United States. A small beginning with a 300 dollars investment in the first store way back in 1948, today, Dick's Sporting Goods has turned into a destination offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.

Offering sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories, the United States-listed company has about 27,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 700 stores.