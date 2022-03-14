Diesel drops NFTs through new D:verse platform

Following on from its non-fungible token (NFT) drop last year, Diesel is making another big step into the metaverse with its own D:verse platform.

The site offers a range of both NFTs based on pieces from its autumn/winter 2022 collection as well as the physical designs, available on a first come, first serve basis. Looks up for grabs include a pair of sneakers, a fur jacket and a puffer coat. Buyers will also gain VIP access to Diesel’s next spring/summer 2023 show.

Current prices for the NFTs range from 334 euros for the monogram accessory to 2,470 euros for the puffer, and will each be available until March 17.

D:verse, developed as a NFT community for Diesel fans, will also be home to future meta-projects, collaborations and initiatives by the brand, including physical, virtual and metaverse events. Furthermore, D:verse members will have access to discounted pre-sales, raffles, free airdrops and reserved positions on Diesel’s official Discord.

The drop comes as fashion brands continue to up their presence in the metaverse, with many adopting the rising demand for NFTs into their main digital strategies. Karl Lagerfeld, Adidas and Prada are among those getting into the NFT game, each recently releasing their own interpretations of the digital art craze that is continuing to sweep the industry.