Digital Live Trade Show 'Who's Live' kicks off next Sunday

We are just days away from the launch of the 'Who's Live' digital live trade show next Sunday, which will take place from 11-12 July 2021 from 10am-6pm.

We Want Shoes , the online trade show operator based in Berlin, is hosting a series of 3 digital 'Who's Live' trade show events for shoes, bags and accessories and sustainable fashion in the upcoming Spring/ Summer 2022 season.The events will take place simultaneously on the platforms We Want Shoes (wewantshoes.com) as well as The Brand Show_CIRCULAR, allowing retailers to easily switch from one platform to the other.

"Following the successful trial of our live digital event format "Who's Live" on our sustainable platform CIRCULAR in March this year, we decided to host the same format for our footwear and bags platform We Want Shoes . Our year-round platform allows our brands to go "live" every day, not just on one date in the season. With "Who's Live", we have also created an event series that accompanies the brands at different times during the "hot phase" of the FS 2022 season and enables direct customer contact.

With the first "Preview" event on 11/12 June 2021, fashion retailers will be specifically addressed at the beginning of the season. On 22/23 August 2021 there will be an event for the classic order. The event on 12/13 September 2021 rounds off the season and also gives the opportunity to present NOS programmes and stock," says Saydou Bangoura, CEO & Founder of We Want Shoes .

During each of the 2 event days, brands will showcase in their Digital Showrooms, broadcast live from their physical showrooms and be available online throughout. Retailers can discover the new collections on the platform, contact them directly, have the products presented live and place their orders immediately.

For each event date, there will be a live feed with collection presentations as well as panel talks with industry leaders on specific thematic focuses. The topics and the programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here is a selection of exhibitors:

8beaufort Hamburg // Aigle // AEROBICS // Alexandra Svendsen // ANATH silk fashion // AVASAN // BaliBali // be free® // Be Lenka // Be Conscious // BUDAPEST // Blue Angel // Blundstone // Bobux // Cinque // Cool Bottles™ // Bella B. // DillySocks // ekn footwear // Froddo // Goiser // Gottstein // Grand Step Shoes // Greener Grass // HØYEM // iGUANEYE // JEF // Komodo // Kranz // Lana // LÁSZLÓ // Like a Bird // Miu Sutin // N. O.R.A. - FATTO IN ITALIA // NANGA // NAT-2 // NÄZ // NIX Design // Orangenkinder® // Original Haferl // Pololo // PUR NOIR // Pure One // Rakha // REER3 // Schuhwerk Schwangau // Shoedaism // Softclox // SOKI // Soruka // Steelground // Top 3 // Vesica Piscis // WALKKING'S // ZD-zerodefects // ...