Digital Showroom startup HATCH launches HATCH Connect: an immersive remote selling experience for brands and retailers

Virtual appointments, real connections.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands (April 2021): PVH-backed startup HATCH is launching HATCH Connect, its latest addition to their Digital Showroom platform. HATCH Connect enables customers to conduct virtual appointments directly from the Digital Showroom without having to use additional software such as Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Webex. It offers a hassle-free experience for wholesale brands to connect with buyers and share their collections at the click of a button. “Sales teams were having a hard time connecting with their buyers as they jumped between video conferencing and sales tools. Not being able to see a reaction to the latest and greatest their collection had to offer really broke the flow of the conversation.” Says Blaine Holt, Head of Product at HATCH.

Deliver a high definition experience

HATCH Connect enables brands to wow buyers with high fidelity inspirational and seasonal videos without loss in sound or picture quality. Brands can provide buyers a high definition view of their entire digital collection and marketing content, allowing them to experience the collection as if they were in the physical showroom.

Click and Connect

Working with video conferencing apps isn’t always the smoothest especially for buyers. With HATCH Connect, buyers no longer have to download anything or face a barrage of prompts to jump into a virtual appointment. Click. Add a name. Connect. Three simple steps is all it takes for buyers to be ready for the virtual appointment. All brands need to do is share a link to their presentation.

Live Collaboration

With HATCH Connect, brands never get to miss a moment to connect with their customer and experience their reaction as they guide them through their latest collection. No more switching between apps, no more asking “Can you see my screen?”. Built-in communication, gossip and chit-chat included.

Screen sharing within HATCH Connect makes it so much easier to switch between the Digital Showroom and your desktop, browser, or any other app if needed - yet staying connected to your customer at all times. This means brands don’t need 2 apps to meet with buyers.

“Wholesale selling is changing rapidly. Both brands and buyers are starting to adjust to - and sometimes even prefer - remote selling appointments. By launching HATCH Connect, we’re leveling the playing field between physical and remote appointments,” says Anne-Christine Polet, who leads HATCH.

“Our focus has always been on making wholesale selling more efficient and less wasteful. By enabling brands to conduct remote appointments with confidence and provide their buyers with an immersive, branded experience that is on-par with a real-life meeting, we’re taking another big step to unlock waste reduction in terms of time, samples and travel in the wholesale selling process.” - Anne-Christine Polet, Head of HATCH

For more information on HATCH Connect, visit rel="sponsored"https://product.hatchstudio.co/introducing-hatch-connect

About HATCH

HATCH is a Software as a Service (SaaS) startup born from fashion and built for fashion. We enable fashion brands to digitize wholesale selling through our Digital Showroom & Transformation services, allowing for engaging storytelling moments between fashion brands and retailers; tackling the inefficiencies and waste of wholesale selling and making it smarter, faster and more sustainable. HATCH Digital Showroom is used by big name brands in fashion like TOMMY HILFIGER, Calvin Klein and HAVAIANAS®. It’s our aim to remain the product of choice for digital selling in fashion, delivering an experience that is many times better than selling the traditional way.