Discover the latest solutions to navigate the evolving retail landscape at EuroShop 2020

The retail industry is undergoing a significant period of change. Consumer demand is constantly evolving led by rising expectations for an improved experience, both online and in-store. Today’s connected consumer firmly sets the pace for change and retailers must respond to stay in the race. What can visitors to Checkpoint’s stand at EuroShop 2020 expect to see?

Taking store design to the next level

78 percent of consumers want an enjoyable in-store experience, coupled with store design contributing to a potential sales increase of up to 40 percent. This means a visually appealing and seamless customer experience is vital to retailers in today’s competitive landscape.

Checkpoint’s investment in R&D and its ongoing collaboration with customers, is forging new EAS & RFID antenna design possibilities. At EuroShop 2020, visitors can learn how the next-generation antennas balance loss prevention with store aesthetics. The broad product range of antennas includes many varieties, from unobtrusive in-lane protection to free-standing, wall or door mounted sensors. Checkpoint has a solution for every store format and industry.

Omnichannel visibility in the supply chain

In retail, supply chain visibility is essential to create a seamless consumer experience. The rise of omnichannel retailing means consumers expect immediate service and exceptional levels of personalisation. How can retailers create the same experience whether in-store, online or via a mobile device?

RFID-based supply chain solutions offer an end-to-end solution. By building an agile and collaborative supply chain, retailers can gain real-time information visibility that is reliable. This facilitates intelligent inventory management and decision making, maximising merchandise value with timely sales opportunities.

Find out how RFID can help you in this omnichannel retail world. On Monday, 17 February, LPP will, in cooperation with Checkpoint, present the results of its large-scale RFID programme which saw improved merchandise availability, operational efficiency and the consumer experience. Head to the Retail Technology Stage in Hall 6 from 15:40-16:00 to find out more. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

Leading label innovation

Checkpoint’s specialist in-house RFID Label Applications Development Team work closely with RFID chip suppliers. At EuroShop 2020 Checkpoint will showcase the latest RFID tags and labels, including sustainable developments; together with ground-breaking antenna technologies to enhance the user experience. The continued expansion of its world-class global footprint will allow Checkpoint to serve customers the most effectively with all label needs. As the largest RF label manufacturer in the world, Checkpoint has made significant investments into R&D, manufacturing, testing and digital printing. Checkpoint will continue to lead label innovation in 2020, setting new standards in the industry and achieving the improbable with first-to-market labels. Stop by to see groundbreaking new RF labels that can now protect product categories' that could not previously be effectively protected.

Facilitating the connected store

Connected stores merge retail and technology, bringing the retail store experience into the digital age with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Checkpoint’s software solutions help retailers measure, monitor, and manage stores, with actionable data helping them sell more and lose less. Going beyond EAS, Checkpoint’s software solutions allow stores to enhance the entire customer journey by better satisfying their needs and desires, while delivering better profits for retailers in return.

Safeguarding merchandise in-store

Engaging, creative packaging design is an essential part of the marketing mix and vital to differentiate brands from competitors. At EuroShop 2020, Checkpoint will also unveil new, security accessories engineered to protect high-theft merchandise without compromising the look and feel of the products. From labelling innovations designed for any packaging material to Alpha High-Theft Solutions, Checkpoint offers a solution for every product and packaging format.

“We understand the complex challenges facing retailers and that there is no single answer. At EuroShop we will highlight the tangible solutions that will help retailers improve performance and deliver a seamless consumer experience.” Visitors are more than welcome to find out more about Checkpoint’s intelligent retail solutions at EuroShop from 16-20 February 2020 in Düsseldorf, Germany. See you there!

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.