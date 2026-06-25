DPPs Are Coming: Is Your Brand Ready? (Webinar)

Join us for a special edition of Sustainability: No Filter. This one-hour session, in partnership with GreenStitch, will unpack our dedicated report on Digital Product Passports. We'll discuss what’s changing, what brands are missing, and how to build a DPP strategy that creates commercial value—not just compliance readiness.

July 2 · 11am EDT / 5pm CEST

Join our Director of Sustainability, Emma Grace Bailey, and GreenStitch's CEO, Narendra Makwana, to have your DPP questions answered.

ACCESS THE REPORT

In partnership with GreenStitch, our new 45-page report unpacks the EU’s upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulation—what it means, how it’s being implemented, and why it matters now. While many companies still view DPPs as a future compliance issue, Future Snoops and GreenStitch argue they are actually the foundation of fashion’s next commercial ecosystem—powering resale, repair, authentication, customer loyalty, and circular business models. With anti-greenwashing laws arriving in 2026 and mandatory DPP enforcement expected by 2029, the report positions DPPs as fashion’s biggest operational transformation in decades.

Download your free Executive Summary now.

Speakers

Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops

Narendra Makwana · CEO, GreenStitch

Ashish Kumar · CEO, Sutlej Textiles

Siân Thomas . Head of Design, Calida

Register here.