Driving a Circular Economy with Centric PLM

Sustainability remains one of the key challenges brands and retailers face in 2022. With 378 billion pounds estimated to be lost every year due to the underutilisation of clothing and a lack of recycling in the industry, implementing an eco-responsible, circular business model using Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) can help achieve ambitious sustainability goals.

In the latest instalment of CentricSoftware’s eBook series, ‘Going Green with PLM: the 5 CSR Pillars UK Fashion Businesses Need to Know,’ its experts share how to utilise digital tools such as PLM to ensure a green and profitable future to drive a circular economy.

With the help of Centric PLM solutions, British fashion businesses can integrate a closed-loop model to manage every aspect of product development, from manufacturing, supply chain and distribution, to returning, repurposing and recycling the product or material.

PLM can also assist with managing End-of-Life, adding circular labelling or tags within the Bill of Labor (BOL) such as ‘return’, ‘deconstruction’, ‘chopping / shredding / grinding’, ‘chemical treatment’ and ‘sale’ (back to a spinning company, for example).

For businesses wanting to create their own blueprint for a circular economy, Centric PLM also comes integrated with the Higg MSI (Material Sustainability Index). The data contains more than 200 raw materials from ISO-compliant studies and industry databases and measures and scores the environmental impact of materials. Through Centric’s integration with Higg, brands, retailers and manufacturers gain access to material-level environmental impacts, such as carbon footprint and water utilisation, to understand the implications of material choices using the most robust and trusted sustainability dataset available.

To support fashion businesses as we enter this new 'eco age,' CentricSoftware has crafted a visual, bitesize series on the five pillars integral to a successful CSR strategy. The free eBook will share how Centric PLM can help calculate carbon footprint, certify the supply chain, drive a circular economy, embed social responsibility, and monitor and reduce package waste.