Dsquared2 alleges ‘contractual breaches’ by former licensee Staff International

Days after Dsquared2 terminated its contract with Staff International, the Italian label has now claimed that its former licensing partner had made “several serious contractual breaches” to ultimately prompt the “carefully considered decision”.

While the exact breaches in question were not disclosed in a press release issued by the brand, Dsquared2 said they had informed what is to be a “new phase of a turnaround marked by strategic, creative and operational independence”.

The decision to part ways with Staff was taken with support from Legance law firm, Dsquared2 noted, and “reflects the brand’s commitment to protecting its values, heritage and the excellence that has always defined it”.

In response to alleged contract breaches, designers Dean and Dan Caten have confirmed in this latest release that the production and distribution for Dsquared2 would be brought in house.

The first collection to be overseen directly by the brand will be the spring/summer 2026 pre-collection, which is to be supported by dedicated teams, “trusted advisors and a solid financial base”.

This reflects what the company said is the framework of a new strategy as the brand “prepares to reclaim its voice and reassert a fashion philosophy that speaks in first person”.

On March 29, Dsquared2 announced it would be terminating its deal with Staff ahead of its natural expiration date, prompting Staff to file a lawsuit against its former partner and the Catens, seeking to enforce the full execution of the existing agreement.

Staff stated that the deal remains fully effective and disputes any claim of early termination.