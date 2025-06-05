Eco Age relaunches under new ownership

Eco Age, the sustainability consultancy company known for creating the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, is back under new leadership and relaunching as a communications agency for “future fashion”.

The company, which was founded by Livia Firth, and counted Gucci, Stella McCartney, Chopard and Diesel as clients, ceased trading in August 2024 following a financial attack.

Eco Age is now being relaunched by former journalists, John and Clodagh Higginson, who also own the purpose-led communications agency Higginson Strategy, alongside a new advisory board, to be repositioned “as the definitive voice for fashion’s sustainable transformation”.

Eco Age rebrand Credits: Eco Age

The agency has undergone an extensive rebrand to showcase an elevated identity that merges conscious fashion with nature-inspired aesthetics, with a new tagline “Fashion. For A Future.” To emphasise Eco Age’s commitment to working with the fashion industry as it works towards a positive, innovative and far more sustainable future.

Eco Age has also appointed Marwa Zamaray, who has two decades of experience in the fashion industry, as a partner and executive director, while Africa Fashion Guide founder Jacqueline Shaw, climate activist Tori Tsui, Circuthon founder Paul Foulkes-Arellano, accomplished fashion journalist turned activist, Bel Jacobs and By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies have all joined the agency’s advisory board.

In addition, the company has commissioned investigative journalists in sustainable and ethical fashion for the first to write investigative stories for its website.

John Higginson, CEO at Eco Age; Clodagh Higginson partner at Eco Age Credits: Eco Age

John Higginson, chief executive of Eco Age, said in a statement: “Every day we get the opportunity to make the world better simply by what we choose to wear. When we buy less, better quality and make it last, we send a powerful message to the world without even opening our mouths. When we buy fast fashion, which is cheap because the planet and workers have been ripped off and abused, we feel cheap and nasty.

“The number of people accepting this reality is growing by the day. Eco Age is a home for these people. We are supplying them with the information they need to make better choices and working with the brands and fashion companies providing the solutions.”