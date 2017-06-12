Edinburgh Woollen Mill owners sets his sights on Oasis, Coast & Warehouse

London - Philip Day, the owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group (EWM) is said to have set his sight on acquiring womenswear retailers Warehouse, Oasis and Coast as he looks to expand EWM portfolio.

Day is thought to be after the three brands held by Icelandic bank Kaupthing, which were officially put up for sale last November, according to The Sunday Times. The brand's owners were originally seeking 100 million pounds for the three womenswear labels but could sell them for less than half according to sources. Other parties who have shown interest in the labels, which are also known as Aurora Fashion, include Alteri Investors, and retail groups Foschini and Truworths.