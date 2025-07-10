Ellesse is returning to the US market with a new licensing partner

Italian sportswear brand Ellesse, owned by British sports, outdoor and lifestyle group Pentland Brands, is returning to the US with a new licensing agreement, with a focus on the brand’s tennis and ski collections.

Pentland Brands has signed a long-term licensing partnership with The Iconic Brand Corporation (TIBC), a new company spearheaded by chairman Todd Furniss, who was Ellesse’s first US contract tennis player in 1978.

TIBC has been tasked with relaunching the Ellesse brand in the US and will work “in close collaboration” with the Ellesse team to design, develop, produce and market all Ellesse apparel and accessories collections in the country.

The first collection in the US will launch in spring 2026 and will debut direct-to-consumer through its Ellesse.us website, followed by select flagship retail locations opening in late 2026.

In a statement, Pentland Brands called the move a “milestone agreement,” signalling a “new chapter” in the Ellesse journey, as it looks to position the brand for rapid expansion across physical and digital channels, with the brand also looking to target country clubs and select speciality retailers.

Pentland Brands signs licensing deal with The Iconic Brand Corporation to relaunch Ellesse in the US

Ellesse was founded in 1959 by Italian tailor Leonardo Servadio and has become known for its sporting heritage, across tennis and skiing, for fusing performance and style.

“This next chapter brings that legacy to life for a new generation of American consumers, supported by a robust brand strategy with a focus on premium design, cultural relevance, and world-class collaborations in sport, fashion, and lifestyle,” adds Pentland Brands.

Jack Richardson, senior vice president and brand director at Pentland Brands, who joined the company from sportswear company Canterbury of New Zealand in October 2023, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Iconic Brand Company into the Ellesse family. This is a group of leaders who understand what it takes to build something meaningful.

“Our partnership allows us to reintroduce the brand in a way that feels elevated, relevant, and true to its heritage. They bring passion, precision, and the kind of deep cultural connection that aligns beautifully with where we’re heading as a global brand.”

Fronting the US relaunch will be Furniss, a key figure in US tennis and golf culture, who now leads gTCGroup with a strong presence in private equity and healthcare transformation. Furniss has recruited a team of seasoned industry experts to lead the venture, including apparel veteran executive Duwayne Miller as chief executive officer. He has more than 25 years of experience launching and scaling businesses across apparel and home textiles and has worked with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers, and hotel group the Four Seasons.

Also joining the team is PM Andersson as chief financial officer, who brings international financial expertise across consumer goods, private equity, and asset management sectors to ensure strong, responsible growth for the brand’s future.

Furniss added: “Collaborating with the talented team that Duwayne is building, which includes industry experts across product development, sourcing, digital, and marketing, alongside the Pentland Group in London, is one of my greatest professional and personal joys.

“Ellesse is a brand that I have had a relationship with for 47 years, and few things could bring more personal excitement and enthusiasm than returning Ellesse to its place of prominence at the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture.”