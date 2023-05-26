Eton Succeeds in Increasing Their Sustainability Standards: Sustainability Analysis of 2022

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Here are some insights into their efforts towards sustainability.

High Level of Transparency

Eton has mapped out emissions from their supply chain for the second year and added water mapping for their supply chain for the first time. They are proud to announce that 99% of their emissions are based on actual data and only 1% on estimates. 100% of their partnering sewing factories managed to be audited by a third party inspector with good results.

Science-based Target

Furthermore, Eton’s scope 1 and 2 targets have been validated by the SBTi Science based Target Initiative, a recognition of their commitment towards measuring, mapping, and analyzing its GHG emissions and climate impact. It resulted in a 34% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to the base year. By 2050, the company commits to be Net Zero.

More Sustainable Materials

Eton became certified to OCS Organic content standard, RCS Recycled content standard and RWS Responsible wool standard during 2022. The company only works with certified or trademarked certified materials and for 2022 they purchased 33% sustainable textile materials.