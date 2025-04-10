EU postpones retaliatory tariffs after US hits pause button

The European Commission is freezing its retaliatory tariffs against the US for 90 days. This is in response to a rollback by US President Donald Trump, who announced that certain recently introduced import duties would be postponed for 90 days.

Trump paused the announced high import duties for goods from dozens of countries. During the 90 postponement, the duties will be reduced to 10 percent. This does not apply to China: for Chinese imports, the American president has increased the rate once again – to a total of 125 percent.

During the pause, negotiations are expected to take place with the states involved, including the EU. President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen announced today that she wants to give the negotiations a chance.

“While we are finalising the approval of the EU's countermeasures, which enjoyed broad support from our member states, we will postpone them for 90 days,” she writes. “If the negotiations are not sufficient, our countermeasures will take effect.” The European Commission is also continuing to prepare for further countermeasures. “As I have said before, all options remain on the table.”