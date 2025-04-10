Trump decrees 90-Day ‘pause’ on tariffs, and raises them to 125 percent for China

Madrid – President Donald J. Trump of the US has announced a 90-day “pause” on the introduction of tariffs on imports, “with immediate effect”. This “grace measure” will be accompanied by a standard 10 percent tariff for a number of countries. Simultaneously, import charges for China will increase to 125 percent (up from 104% yesterday), with immediate effect.

While awaiting a formal executive order signed by the president, Trump himself has communicated these latest updates on the new trade policy of the US. He initially presented this policy exactly one week ago, on Wednesday, April 2, via a post on Truth, his social media platform founded in 2021. The White House’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has validated this post. In it, Trump announced three new modifications to his executive order on import tariffs to the US: an increase in tariffs to 125 percent on imports from China; a 90-day pause on the implementation of new tariffs, and a 10 percent tariff, for a number of countries; and that all these changes will take effect “immediately”.

“Due to the lack of respect that China has shown towards global markets, I hereby increase the tariff that the United States imposes on China to 125 percent, with immediate effect,” President Trump announced in the aforementioned Truth post. He continued, “At some point, and hopefully in the near future, China will understand that defrauding the US and other countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable.” Addressing the other issues, he added, “Considering that more than 75 countries have convened representatives from the United States, including those from the Departments of Commerce, the Treasury, and the USTR agency, to negotiate a solution to the issues under discussion regarding trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation, and non-monetary tariffs, and that these countries have not retaliated in any way against the United States, at my behest, I have authorised a ‘PAUSE’ of 90 days and a substantial reduction of the reciprocal tariff during this period, of 10 percent, also with immediate effect.”