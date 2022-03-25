Everything you need to know about: Pendleton

For over 150 years, traditional wool brand Pendleton has been the epitome of American style, authenticity and luxurious craftsmanship. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the family-owned company offers apparel and accessories for men and women, as well as high-quality blankets made from fine wool. In addition to wool products, Pendleton also sells a range of other luxurious fabrics, all backed by the “Warranted to be a Pendleton” quality guarantee.

Origins

The brand's history began when British weaver Thomas Kay started making wool products in Oregon in 1863, laying the foundation for what is now an internationally successful company. Kay's grandsons, the three Bishop brothers, opened the Pendleton Woolen Mills factory in 1909, which is still in operation today. They combined Kay's weaving skills with distinctive Native American-inspired designs in the Pendleton Trade blankets. These Pendleton blankets were highly prized by Native Americans and served as their basic wearing apparel and standard of value for trading and credit.

Evolution

In 1912, another weaving mill opened in Washington, expanding the range of fabrics, including suiting fabrics. Under the direction of the Bishop family, Pendleton expanded into other areas of wool manufacturing: men's and women's apparel.

In the early 20th century, wool shirts were primarily utilitarian items. In 1924, Pendleton introduced plaid men's shirts made of virgin wool in rich colors - an absolute novelty at the time that quickly became very popular. Beginning in 1929, Pendleton eventually produced a complete collection of men's sportswear. In 1949, women's wool clothing was added. In response to consumer demand for garments that were not wool, in 1972 the brand introduced men's and women's clothing made of other materials for spring and summer, becoming a sportswear label for the whole year.

News

Pendleton has thrived under the leadership of the Bishop family and is now managed by the sixth generation. Today, the brand's products are available in specialty stores, department stores, over 50 company-owned Pendleton stores in the United States, Pendleton catalogs and the label's online store. Pendleton clothing and blankets are also sold in Europe, Japan, Canada and Australia.

Picture: Pendleton, Facebook page of the brand