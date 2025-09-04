Evri and DHL get UK watchdog green light for merger

The proposed merger of UK parcel delivery service Evri and DHL E-commerce UK has received the green light from a local watchdog. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved of the deal, which is now expected to finalise following the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Garnering CMA’s approval is a notable step in the progress of the merger. Under the joint name of Evri Group, the agreement, first announced back in May, intends to create a “premier parcel delivery business of significant scale”, CEO of Evri, Martijn De Lange, said.

According to the executive, the combined group will bring a range of benefits for consumers, businesses and suppliers, combining Evri’s “cost-effective and unique courier proposition” with DHL’s global network.

The merger builds on Evri’s wider growth strategy, marking the first time the company will enter the UK mail space to operate business mail services.

In 2026, the company also intends to rebrand DHL E-commerce UK as Evri Premium - a network of DHL, which will remain a separate division for time-sensitive deliveries using heightened shipping security protection.

Evri’s core flexible courier network for low-weight and low-value parcels will remain intact, along with a dedicated premium van network for high-value items and B2B parcel services.